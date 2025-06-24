MPPSC hits recruitment milestone with over 3,700 appointments in 18 months

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has marked a major achievement in its recruitment drive, recommending 3,756 candidates for government appointments across various departments between December 13, 2023, and June 22, 2025. This period stands out as one of the most active in the Commission’s history.

During the same span, MPPSC issued 81 fresh recruitment advertisements, facilitating the upcoming filling of 5,562 posts.

According to sources, at present, 61 selection processes are underway for 5,317 positions, aligned with the Commission’s Annual Examination Calendar released in October 2024 to ensure timely and structured recruitment.

In parallel, the Commission successfully completed the recruitment for 4,492 posts advertised through 75 notifications issued between 2019 and 2022, the sources said.

Some of the most prominent appointments include 72 Deputy Collectors and 51 Deputy Superintendents of Police under the State Service Examinations of 2019, 2021, and 2022. Additionally, 132 Assistant Directors were recommended to the School Education Department and 22 officers to the MP Finance Service. Under the State Forest Service Examination, 19 Assistant Conservators of Forests and 181 Forest Rangers and Project Area Officers were also selected.

Key sectors such as education and health saw a considerable boost. MPPSC recommended 727 Assistant Professors across 25 subjects through the 2022 exam cycle, along with 543 Ayurvedic Medical Officers and 71 AYUSH Lecturers in 17 subjects. The Public Health and Medical Education department received seven Radiology Specialists.

The sources also said that result declarations adhered strictly to the directives of the Madhya Pradesh government and the MP High Court, which mandate final results for at least 87% of the total advertised posts.

Recruitment activity has risen sharply in recent years, with advertisements jumping from 17 in 2020–21 to 73 in 2023–24. This acceleration is attributed to a focused employment drive launched by the state government under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assumed office on December 13, 2023.