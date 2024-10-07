MP: Youth saves father’s life by donating parts of liver for transplant

Bhopal: In an inspiring act of love and selflessness, a 20-year-old youth from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, became a lifesaver for his father by donating a portion of his liver.



Mudit Solapurkar, a final-year Economics Honors student at Symbiosis, Pune, took this courageous step to save his father, Madhu, who was in desperate need of a liver transplant.

Madhu, serving as the deputy director at the public relations department in Gwalior, had been battling an advanced liver disease, which was life-threatening.

After other family members, including his mother Mansi and elder brother Manas, were found incompatible as donors, Mudit emerged as the only match. Without hesitation, he made the life-altering decision to donate part of his liver, giving his father a second chance at life.

Mudit credits his selflessness to his involvement with the “joy of giving” concept, which he embraced during his school years in Gwalior.

“I was inspired when I was part of a volunteer group as Bal Anandak,” he said.

“The idea was introduced by the then collector of Gwalior, Sanjay Goel, and ADM Shivraj Singh, and the decision is the result of that,” Mudit told Millennium Post.

The group’s volunteers were the members of the newly formed ‘happiness department’ by the state government. The group’s efforts to spread happiness and support the needy deeply impacted Mudit.

“Since then, I have always wanted to give something back to society and bring happiness to my life. This was my opportunity to give my father the ultimate gift – life,” he said.

Mudit’s brave and compassionate act has not only saved his father’s life but has also become an inspiration to many. His story is a testament to the power of love, courage and determination in overcoming life’s toughest challenges.

The successful liver transplant surgery was performed at a hospital in Delhi, and Madhu will remain in quarantine for the next three months to ensure a smooth recovery and prevent infections.

Mudit’s inspiring journey serves as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices we can make for our loved ones, and how acts of courage and willpower can help overcome even the most daunting obstacles. It is uindeed a heartwarming story. “Seeing my father fully recover and getting his guidance continuously through life will be the best reward

for me,” said Mudit.