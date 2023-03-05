MP: Women plant more than 51K saplings in 413 civic bodies on CM Chouhan’s birthday

Bhopal: On the occasion of the launching of the ‘Ladali Bahana Yojana’ (LBY) and the birthday of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, women planted saplings in all civic bodies on the initiative of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.



Addressing a plantation event organised in Bhopal, CM Chouhan appealed to the gathering that planting a sapling and helping the needy would be the greatest gift for him by you on his birthday.”

“I have been planting saplings daily since February 19, 2021, but I didn’t know that today, I have completed 23360 days of my life. I am thankful to Bhupendra Ji, who reminded me by getting planted the same number of saplings,”

Chouhan said.

On the birthday of CM, March 5 and the launching of the LBY, an individual beneficiary scheme to empower women economically and socially, the UAD department organised mega plantation programmes in all the 413 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state at Shiv Vatikas, in which women overwhelmingly took part. The Shiv Vatikas (parks) are being developed by the UAD department in all ULBs to celebrate the CM’s birthday.

“It is a historic day because the LBY is going to launch today to make women empowered economically and socially in the state and keeping in mind the resolution of CM for protecting the environment and nature mega plantation programmes have been held across the state by the women on the birthday of Shivraj Ji,” UAD and Housing Minister Singh said on this occasion while addressing the event.

“CM Chouhan has completed 23360 days today on his 64th birthday so we had fixed a target to plant saplings in the same numbers as he is an environment enthusiast but more than 51,000 saplings have been planted so far against the target,” Bhupendra Singh said.

Ahead of launching the LBY scheme, the UAD department held mega events of plantation in all the ULBs. Minister Singh appealed to the women to come forward to take part in the plantation.

Singh also said that the UAD ministry has decided to develop the Shiv Vatikas in every ULBas as a model to spread the message of CM’s resolution towards environmental protection and make people aware. The programmes were organised simultaneously in all the local bodies at 8 am.

Minister Singh’s initiative of organising the mega events of planting saplings on the CM’s birthday is a big step to protect our environment and such a move can save us from the threats of climate change, an environmentalist said.

CM Chouhan and Minister Singh also planted saplings in the Shiv Vatika in Bhopal.

On this occasion, women public representatives including ministers, MPs MLAs and members of female social organisations were present and planted saplings. Principal Secretary of UAD and Housing Neeraj Mandloi and Commissioner UAD Bharat Yadav were also present.