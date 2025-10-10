MP: Woman DSP, 9 cops suspended over involvement in hawala money heist

Bhopal: A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and nine other policemen in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district have been suspended for their alleged role in misappropriating Rs 1.45 crore in suspected hawala money seized during a late-night vehicle check.

On the directives of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, Police Headquarters on Friday issued an order of the immediate suspension of DSP Pooja Pandey, posted as Sub-Divisional Officer Police (SDOP) in Seoni subsection of the district.

The action followed a report submitted by Jabalpur Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pramod Verma, which pointed to serious lapses and suspicious conduct by the police team. Acting on the findings, the DGP ordered the immediate suspension of the DSP.

The order cited “serious misconduct and suspicious behaviour” in connection with a vehicle check operation conducted on the night of October 8 at NH-44 Sheeladehi Bypass in Seoni.

The incident took place when a team led by SDOP Pandey intercepted a businessman travelling from Katni to Nagpur and recovered Rs 1.45 crore in unaccounted cash.

However, the officers allegedly allowed the trader to go without initiating any legal action and later misappropriated the seized amount.

Earlier, Seoni SP Sunil Mehta had already suspended nine personnel, including Bandol police station in-charge Arpit Bhairam, after the allegations surfaced.

A detailed inquiry has been handed over to Jabalpur Additional SP Ayush Gupta to trace how the seized funds were diverted and whether more officers were complicit in the alleged racket.