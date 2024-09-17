MP witnesses decline in crimes against women, children, SC&ST

bhopal: The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) of Madhya Pradesh has claimed a 3.53 per cent decline was reported in the total number of crimes in the state compared to the first seven months of the previous year.



Actions being taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding crime control have yielded favourable results. They were following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who also holds the Home portfolio, the SCRB report stated.

By July 31, 2024, a total of 1,82,714 crimes were registered, which was reduced by 6,464 from 1,89,178 registered in the previous year

in the same period.

According to data released by the SCRB on Sunday evening, the cases of gang rape decreased by 19.01 per cent from January 1 to July 31 while comparing it to the same period from the last year. In the previous period, rape and gang rape cases were registered at 2,583 and 163, while this year, these crimes were reduced to 2,319 and 132, respectively.

A 7.91 per cent decline (from 12,968 to 11,941 cases) was recorded in all types of crimes against women in the state in the same period, the report said. Similarly, crimes of cruelty and dowry against women decreased by 3.23 per cent. The molestation crimes against women were also reduced by 9.85 per cent.

Likewise, a 14 per cent reduction (from 2,766 to 2,376) was recorded in crimes against children under the POSCO (the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the review report stated. This success is the result of various programmes, Urja Mahila Desk, Asha, Muskaan, Mai Hun Abhimanyu and so on run by the state police for the safety and welfare of women and children, the report said.

A reduction of 22.04 per cent was reported in the heinous crimes against Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the last 7 months compared to the same period of the previous year. Last year, such kinds of crimes registered 4,033 while now it has declined to

3,144. Similarly, there has been a reduction in hot spots as compared to previous years.

In the report, it was said that heinous crimes like murder and dacoity declined noticeably by 7.15 and 51.53 per cent, respectively.

Murder and attempt to murder cases registered 1,174 and 1104 in the previous year, while these crimes have been reduced to 1,090 and 968, respectively. Moreover, robbery and burglary cases decreased to 618 and 5,581 from 805 and 6,169, respectively.