MP will not be allowed to become ‘Kerala Story’, says CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that Madhya Pradesh would not be allowed to become a ‘Kerala Story’ at any cost, and there was no place for ‘Love Jihad’, conversion and terrorism in the state.



In a press briefing in Bhopal, CM Chouhan asserted that terrorism would not be tolerated in the state, MP anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and central agencies have jointly busted a major network of global Islamic radical terrorist group, Hiz-ut-Tahrir, the team arrested 11 persons including 10 from the state capital and one from Chhindwara, who were affiliated with the terrorist organisation.

“Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to become a ‘Kerala Story’ at any cost, the machination of ‘Love Jihad’ and conversion will not run in the state and there is no place for terrorism in MP”, Chouhan said. MP is the first state in the country that has declared Adah Sharma-starrer movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free.

The film revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by Islamic friends and gets converted.

“All terrorists are on remand in ATS custody and interrogation is being carried on. On a tip-off of MP ATS, six other terrorists linked with the Hiz-ut-Tahrir (HUT) have also been nabbed in Hyderabad by the Telangana police”, the chief minister added.

As soon as we got the information about the activities of HUT in the state, we instructed the ATS to stop such activities in at any cost and root out them, the team got into action immediately and busted the network, Chouhan informed.

Among them, a Bhopal-based person who converted from the Hindu religion was also included. All these arrested persons are linked with HUT, the chief minister added.

He further informed that the pattern of the HUT is, first of all, to make a conversion, marry with daughters of other religions and force them to convert and then shove them into the morass of terrorism.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the individuals used to organise secret combat training camps in the adjoining forest of Raisen, and for mingling in the society, they were working as trainers, computer technicians, tailors auto drivers, etc. One of them was running a coaching class, Edu-Forum in the Kohefiza area of Bhopal, Chouhan said further.

“The arrested persons used to get married to naive daughters of society by baiting them, and were ruining their life and involved in illegal activities of forced conversion”, the chief minister said.