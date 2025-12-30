MP: Two TV journalists ‘assaulted’ by police; CM Yadav orders probe

Bhopal: Two senior journalists of a national television channel were allegedly assaulted by local police while covering communal tension in Ashta town of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The journalists — Zee News National Assistant Editor Pramod Sharma and video journalist Rajat Dubey — were reportedly beaten by police personnel on Saturday afternoon while covering protests linked to recent communal clashes in the town.

According to the journalists, police personnel led by the local station in-charge assaulted them, damaged their camera equipment and briefly detained them at the police station. They alleged that the camera was seized for nearly two hours and that recorded visuals were deleted before it was returned in a damaged condition.

“We were covering protests by Hindu groups when the police assaulted us, damaged our camera and took us to the police station like criminals,” Sharma alleged. Both journalists said they were beaten despite repeatedly identifying themselves as members of the media.

The journalists further alleged that senior officers, including town inspector Girish Dubey and RI Upendra Singh, were present at the spot but failed to intervene. They also named Parvati police station in-charge Hari Singh Parmar, along with SI- and ASI-ranked personnel, accusing them of assault.

Following the incident, the journalists were taken to a hospital in Bhopal, where Sharma is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Taking cognisance of the matter, CM Yadav directed DGP Kailash Makwana to ensure a fair inquiry by a senior police officer. The CM also instructed the Bhopal district administration to provide the best possible medical care to the injured journalist, with all expenses to be borne by the state government.

Journalists staged a protest in Bhopal on Monday, alleging police high-handedness and demanding strict action against the guilty personnel. They were stopped by police while attempting to march to the Chief Minister’s residence.