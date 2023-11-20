MP: Trinamool attacks BJP’s ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ idea

KOLKATA: Following the recently concluded elections in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress has held the BJP responsible for the state “languishing in the bottom rung” across most socio-economic metrics.



Referring to a news article published by an English national daily, TMC alleged that the BJP legacy in Madhya Pradesh is a “legacy of unfulfilled promises and shattered dreams”.

The ruling party of Bengal also reminded that for 18 of the last 20 years, BJP has held sway in Madhya Pradesh while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has reigned at the Centre for more than nine years.

In Bengal the BJP leaders ahead of elections have always claimed that the idea of having a BJP government in the state and at the Centre paves the way for better opportunities for development which it called “Double Engine Sarkar”. It is this very idea that the TMC chose to attack claiming that the condition of BJP ruled states is evidence enough of retardation of growth.

The study published by the daily claimed that MP’s economic performance is among the worst in the country. Its ranking worsened between 1993-4 and 2021-22. It claimed that the state ranked over 20 of the 30 states on indicators such as enrollment in elementary, higher secondary, and college level education.