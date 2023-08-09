MP tops in country by eradicating 1.36 crore people from poverty

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to drag out 1.36 crore people from the poverty line, the recent National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by NITI Aayog. It has increased the per capita income of the state has touched Rs 1.40 lakh.



While addressing an event organised for discussion on the recent index released by NITI Aayog, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that it is the outcome of the concept of social justice on which the government is working for the welfare and development of every people of the state. Members of NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, the United Nations and the state planning commission highlighted the recent MPI.

“We have introduced several welfare and development schemes touching every aspect and section of society, such as health, education, environment, employment, infrastructure, gender equality, women empowerment, agriculture and security, which have brought a positive change in people’s life and uplifted their lifestyle”, Chouhan said.

According to NITI Aayog’s MPI reports, during 2015-16 to 2019-21, a record 1.36 crore people in Madhya Pradesh have lifted from the poverty line, while 13.50 crore people across the country have dragged out of poverty.

National MPI has conducted surveys on the basis of 12 key parameters for determining the standard of living. These are nutrition, maternal and infant mortality, education, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts and etc.

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS) -4 reports, the proportion of multi-dimensional poor in Madhya Pradesh was 36.57 per cent, which has decreased to 20.63 per cent in the latest report of NFHS-5 conducted during 2019-21. A significant improvement of 15.94 per cent is witnessed in poverty in the state during the previous five years.

“It is the result of the people’s welfare-centric schemes, which have been introduced by PM Modi and CM Shivraj and their effective implementation, that Madhya Pradesh has touched the highest number 1.36 crore in the country for uplifting people’ s life from poverty”, MP Urban Development and Housing minister Bhupendra Singh told Millennium Post.

According to MPI, the IMR (Infant Mortality Rate) in 2015-16 was 51.2 % it has downed to 41.3 % in 2020-21 declining by 9.9 per cent, and the sex ratio has increased by 970 from 948 in Madhya Pradesh. A miraculous decline has been reported in malnutrition in the state. Besides, the domestic power and drinking water supply have raised to 7 and 3.8 per cent respectively. The antenatal check- up of pregnant women and pucca housing for people have raised to 22.4 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. Other changes have also been reported such as a hike in cleanliness by 30.3%: a 10.5% increase in the availability of LPG; a 6 per cent rise in women’s education and a 5.85 increase in school education.

The expert said that the aspirational district programme of NITI Aayog is one of the significant factors in this achievement, in which the Madhya Pradesh government has effectively implemented the centre and state-run schemes for the welfare of the people who live in underdeveloped districts. The eight districts have been selected under the programme in the state, and their progress in removing poverty is a major contribution to MP’s achievement, they said.