MP to set up Training and Research Institute to boost financial discipline

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday cleared the establishment of a Financial Training and Research Institute (FTRI) in Bhopal to boost transparency and financial discipline. It approved an outlay of Rs 16,720 crore for key development and welfare initiatives across the state.



The proposed state-of-the-art institute is expected to provide structured training to personnel involved in financial administration and management, an official said.

The institute will be established within the campus of the RCVP Noronha Academy. It will serve as a centralised hub for capacity building.

The Cabinet also approved major allocations across sectors to drive inclusive growth, including Rs 3,174 crore for the procurement of chickpeas and lentils, Rs 88.41 crore for an irrigation project, Rs 5,215 crore for forest reproduction, restoration, and conservation, and Rs 2,952 crore for the commercial tax department.

In education, Rs 3,039 crore was sanctioned for tuition fee reimbursement under RTE, Rs 693 crore for free textbooks, and Rs 940 crore for the expansion of PM-SHRI schools, and around Rs 600 crore for other schemes and projects. The meeting was attended by Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, Cabinet members including Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.