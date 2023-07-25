MP to set up National Digital Newseum

BHOPAL: In the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the general council of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication on Monday approved a proposal for setting up a National Digital Newseum in Bhopal.



“The national-level digital Newseum will be named after the first editor of the first Hindi newspaper of India Udant Martand, Pt Jugal Kishore Shukla and set up in the state capital, Bhopal”, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University KG Suresh told Millennium Post.

Apart from this, CM Chouhan also approved the proposals for the establishment of Central Studio, Digital Media Lab, separate departments focused on cinema and Indian languages​​and Bharatmuni Shodh Peeth in the university.

During the meeting which was held after six years, the general council also approved the budget estimates, accounts and audit reports of the previous and took several other decisions on various administrative matters too.

In a press note released by the Department of Public Relations of the state government, it was informed that the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) have been implemented in Asia’s first and country’s largest University of Journalism and Communication. The university has been ranked among the top 10 educational institutions in the country by prestigious newspapers and magazines.

The council gave post facto approval to implement the 7th pay scale for the faculty members working in the university. Along with this, it was also approved to pay arrears to them accordingly to the pay scale. It was also agreed upon for the regularization of faculty members and gave its approval for increasing the superannuation age from 60 to 62 years. It was also decided to set up ‘Radio Karmavir’ for practical training of students and discharge of social responsibilities at the university’s campus and increase seats for pursuing the PhD degree.

During the meeting, MoUs were signed with the Consortium for Educational Communication, U.N. Population Fund, Mahatma Gandhi College of Communication Kozhikode Kerala, Media and Entertainment Skills Council, New Delhi and other universities and reputed institutions.

Along with CM Chouhan, MP Shankar Lalwani, VC of the university Prof. Suresh, secretary Public Relations Shri Vivek Porwal, V-C of DLSUPVA Rohtak Gajendra Singh Chauhan, senior journalists and other members were present in the meeting.