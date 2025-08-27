MP to set up 160 MW solar, wind projects in captive mode to cut rural water supply costs

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved a slew of decisions spanning renewable energy, metro expansion, policing reforms, and prosecution services.

Addressing the press, Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Cabinet cleared a major move to cut operational costs of rural drinking water supply schemes by establishing a 100 MW solar power project and a 60 MW wind power project in captive mode.

“Power generated from these projects will be used to run the state’s group village water supply schemes being implemented by the MP Jal Nigam,” he said, adding that a six-month revolving Letter of Credit would be issued under a payment security mechanism.

The state is executing 147 group village water supply schemes worth Rs 60,786 crore to provide drinking water to 75 lakh families in over 35,000 villages, he added. The Cabinet had earlier given in-principle approval for private participation in these projects.

On infrastructure, the Cabinet approved consultancy charges for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare the DPR for the proposed Ujjain–Indore–Pithampur metro line at Rs 9 lakh per km (excluding GST). The DPR will cover the first phase from Shri Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain, to Indore’s Luvkush Square, and the second from Luvkush Square to Pithampur.

In law enforcement, the Cabinet sanctioned the purchase of 25,000 tablets worth Rs 75 crore under the expanded Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project, enabling investigators to use an e-investigation app for on-site documentation.

To implement the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and ensure “one prosecutor per court,” the Cabinet approved creation of 610 new posts in the Directorate of Prosecution, including 185 public prosecutors, 255 additional district prosecutors, 100 assistant district prosecutors, and 70 support staff.

In the power sector, the Cabinet cleared procurement of 3,200 MW electricity from developers selected through competitive bidding for new thermal projects, along with an additional 800 MW under the “greenshoe” provision.