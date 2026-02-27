MP to scale up telemedicine to bridge urban-rural healthcare gap: Deputy CM

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday approved a Rs 22,362.57 crore budget for the Public Health and Medical Education Department for 2026-27, with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who holds the portfolio, outlining an ambitious roadmap to upgrade healthcare delivery across the state.



Replying to discussions on the grant demands, Shukla said the government would strengthen telemedicine services, which have already benefited over 27 lakh patients. “We will raise awareness among people to maximise its reach,” he told the House, underlining the role of digital platforms in bridging urban-rural healthcare gaps.

Highlighting the “CM Care Scheme”, aimed at providing advanced tertiary services in all government medical colleges, Shukla said that under the scheme, facilities for heart bypass surgeries, kidney and liver transplants will be provided. It will also enhance trauma care infrastructure, significantly reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state.

Emphasising systemic reforms, the Deputy CM said the government is working to reinforce primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare networks to achieve model health standards. Over the past two years, nearly 1,000 MBBS and 1,000 postgraduate medical seats have been added. New medical colleges are being established, including several under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the goal of ensuring at least one medical college in every district.

On preventive healthcare, Shukla highlighted ongoing campaigns, including screening initiatives aimed at early disease detection and improving maternal and child health. He noted a decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), attributing it to better antenatal care and the active participation of frontline workers. Elderly care has also received focused attention, with geriatric wards set up in district hospitals and the rollout of the HOPE programme to provide home nursing services for immobile senior citizens.

Shukla credited the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme for strengthening healthcare access and said the state’s initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of prioritising health as a key pillar of development.

The Assembly later passed the budgetary demands, endorsing the government’s push for a comprehensive healthcare overhaul.