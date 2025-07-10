MP to recruit 49K regular staff in power sector, set up 66 new Anganwadis under ‘Dharti Aaba’

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday approved over 49,000 regular posts in power distribution companies and the establishment of 66 new Anganwadi centres under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

Addressing the press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said that the move is aimed at overhauling the organisational structure and strengthening operational efficiency in the power distribution. The Deputy CM also said that 66 new Anganwadi centres will be set up under the DAJGUA, a targeted initiative for tribal welfare.

“The new Anganwadis will cater to nutrition and early childhood care in tribal-dominated areas. Along with infrastructure development, 134 posts—including 66 Anganwadi workers, 66 assistants (both honorary), and 2 supervisory posts in the regular pay scale—were sanctioned,” Shukla said.

“The decision to recruit 49,000 jobs aims to enhance efficiency and streamline operations across the three power discoms,” the Deputy CM said.

The decision, aimed at strengthening child nutrition and early education services in tribal-dominated areas, includes the creation of 134 posts—66 for Anganwadi workers, 66 for assistants, and two supervisory roles under regular government pay scales, Shukla said. The scheme, part of the Centre’s

Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programme, he added.

The Cabinet also approved the use of Rs 1,038 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation (CAMPA) fund for forest and wildlife management during 2025–26.

“The funds will be used for afforestation, rejuvenation of degraded forests, catchment area treatment for river revival, and strengthening wildlife infrastructure,” Shukla further added.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a waiver of Rs 84.17 crore in interest on unpaid irrigation water charges, he said. Farmers who pay the principal amount of their dues by March 31, 2026, will receive a full interest waiver on outstanding charges as of March 31, 2025.

Other decisions included approval for the redevelopment of the Lake View Residency Hotel in Bhopal through a public-private partnership, procurement of summer Moong and Urad under the Centre’s Price Support Scheme.

The Cabinet also passed the Indian Stamp (MP Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is expected to generate Rs 212 crore in additional revenue.