MP to launch mega public welfare campaign for ‘saturation coverage’ of govt schemes from Dec 11

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government will launch a 47-day-long mega public welfare campaign to attain the ‘saturation coverage’ of the welfare schemes from December 11.

The campaign will commence on December 11, and run until January 26, 2025, the CM said while reviewing the preparations of the drive.

The drive aims to ensure the effective delivery of welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries, with a focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth, women, farmers, and the poor at the grassroots level.

Alongside the campaign, the public welfare festival will be celebrated from December 11 to 26, showcasing the state government’s developmental achievements.

CM Yadav emphasised the government’s commitment to reaching every eligible citizen who has not yet benefited from the central and state welfare schemes.

The campaign will cover 34 beneficiary-oriented schemes, 11 target-based programmes, and 63 services aimed at uplifting communities across rural and urban areas.

To ensure efficient execution, door-to-door surveys will be conducted to identify beneficiaries. Camps will be organised at the village and ward levels, and grievances will be addressed promptly. The progress of the campaign will be monitored through the CM Helpline Dashboard. The camps will encourage voluntary participation by providing an environment conducive to resolving grievances and delivering welfare benefits.

The festival will feature a series of events and development initiatives across the state such as the distribution of Ayushman Cards for citizens aged 70 and above, Bhumi pujan of irrigation projects, cultural programmes as part of the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior, youth bike rally, the inauguration of a solar park in Khandwa-Omkareshwar, the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Jabalpur, sports promotion programmes, forest fairs, and river-linking initiatives in multiple districts, the inauguration of a convention centre and IT park in Ujjain. On December 13, marking the completion of one year under CM Yadav’s leadership, development projects worth Rs 630 crore will be inaugurated and commenced in Bhopal.

“This campaign embodies the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. We have to ensure that every citizen receives the benefits they deserve. The campaign is not just about schemes but about fostering trust and collaboration for a better future”, CM Yadav said. The festival will also serve as a platform to highlight the state government’s accomplishments. Exhibitions will be organised at district headquarters, showcasing progress in various sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, and employment generation. It will include dialogues with spiritual leaders, youth-focused employment programmes, and cultural celebrations. A special Chintan Shivir will be held in Pachmarhi, accompanied by a cabinet meeting to deliberate on key state issues.