MP to launch 4 missions to fulfill PM Modi’s vision of empowering youth, women, farmers, and Poor: CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh will launch four new missions from January 1, 2025, as part of an ambitious initiative to uplift the state’s youth, women, farmers, and poor.

This mission-driven approach aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering historically neglected communities, which CM Yadav aims to address through targeted economic development programmes.

The Chief Minister outlined that the ‘Yuva Shakti’ Mission will focus on empowering young people with employment, skill development, and leadership training opportunities.

Meanwhile, the ‘Garib Kalyan’ Mission will enhance social security and basic facilities for economically deprived communities. The Women Empowerment Mission will aim to boost women’s self-reliance and economic strength through education and skill training, while the Farmers Welfare Mission is set to improve agricultural profitability and raise farmers’ incomes across the state.

CM Yadav emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to take this bold step toward realising Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to instilling confidence and financial stability in these sectors.

“Our government will work in mission mode, providing comprehensive support to ensure these groups can thrive and contribute actively to society,” the Chief Minister stated.

In alignment with these goals, Yadav highlighted the state’s public welfare budget of over Rs 3.5 lakh crore, aimed at expanding economic security and developmental opportunities.

The budget is expected to double in the coming years, reinforcing a “public welfare state” that integrates active citizen participation.

The Chief Minister credited the people of Madhya Pradesh for the trust that drives these efforts, saying, “When our 8.5 crore citizens work together for progress, we create new paths for development. This collective effort will make Madhya Pradesh a model state for the country.”