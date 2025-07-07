MP to increase milk production to ensure farmers' economic progress: CM Yadav

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to ensure the economic progress of farmers and cattle-rearers by increasing milk production in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Work is being done on a strategy to bring 50 per cent of state's villages under the milk collection network, Yadav said during a review meet with the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department officials on Sunday.

"As many as 9,500 milk producers have been linked to the cooperative dairy system by forming 381 new milk cooperative societies as part of the initiative for the progress of farmers and cattle-rearers," he said.

Notably, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had given instructions to make the dairy development scheme for Madhya Pradesh more profitable, by making necessary amendments to implement it.

During the meeting on Sunday, Yadav was informed about work being done in the state to increase milk collection, improving the breed of dairy animals, developing model farms for indigenous breeds of animals with the help of the National Dairy Development Board and increasing the popularity of MP's 'Sanchi' milk brand.

Officials also informed the CM about the establishment of the Heifer Rearing Centre under Bhopal Milk Union and timely payment of the price for milk purchased from farmers.

The unions have increased the milk prices from Rs 2.5 to Rs 6 per litre. There has been a significant increase in milk collection by two milk unions in Jabalpur and Gwalior, an official said.

A working capital of Rs 2 crore each has also been made available to Jabalpur and Gwalior milk unions for clearing the pending payments of milk producers, the official added.