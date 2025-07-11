MP to host ‘Nishadraj Sammelan’ in Ujjain on July 12; push for ‘Neelkranti’ in inland fisheries

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is set to host the ‘Nishadraj Sammelan’ in Ujjain on July 12, aimed at increasing the income of the fishing community, empowering them, and accelerating the state’s fisheries-driven development model.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the Sammelan, organised by the MP Fisheries Federation (MPFF) and Department of Fisheries, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fisheries as a growth driver. The event will gather thousands of fishermen and stakeholders from across the state.

At the event, CM Yadav will virtually lay foundation stones for 435 Smart Fish Parlours (Rs 22.65 crore), a Rs 40-crore state-of-the-art Aquapark with an underwater tunnel in Bhopal, and a Rs 91.80-crore cage culture project at Indira Sagar reservoir.

The CM will also distribute 100 motorcycles with ice boxes, sanction letters to 396 cage culture beneficiaries and feed mill recipients, Rs 9.63 crore in awards to fishermen and cooperatives, Rs 10.39 crore in deferred wages, and Rs 7.83 crore in royalty cheques.

As Madhya Pradesh gears up for a pivotal phase in fisheries development, MPFF Managing Director Nidhi Nivedita, a 2012 batch IAS officer, described it as a transformative era for the state’s inland fisheries sector.

“Madhya Pradesh holds vast potential in inland fisheries, driven by its rich and diverse aquatic resources and a vibrant fishing community,” Nivedita told Millennium Post.

“With a total water area of 4.42 lakh hectares—including reservoirs, ponds, and tanks—nearly all of it is already under fish culture. We are now shifting focus to modern, technology-driven aquaculture, self-reliance in seed and feed, and access to hygienic fish products for both domestic and export markets,” she said.

She added that the state, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, is aiming for a ‘Neelkranti’ (Blue Revolution) through the adoption of advanced methods such as Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems, Biofloc systems, and cage culture to increase productivity and sustainability. Welfare initiatives—ranging from financial aid to housing and education schemes—are also being prioritised to support fisher families, Nivedita further said.

According to sources, the Sammelan will launch key initiatives such as the Nishad Raj Bonus, enhanced boat-net subsidies, livelihood aid, and direct cash transfers.

To modernise fish marketing, 1,120 Smart Fish Parlours and Mahashir Cafés will be established. A control room at Indira Sagar and new floating platforms will boost monitoring and improve safety facilities for fishers.