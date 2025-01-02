MP to host National Children’s Science Congress; CM Yadav to inaugurate 4-day event on January 3

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is set to host the 31st National Children’s Science Congress, themed “Understanding Ecosystems for Health and Well-being.” Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the four-day event on January 3.

The national-level premier event, which aims to foster scientific thinking among young minds and inspire them towards innovation and technological advancement, will be organised at Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal, which will run until January 6.

Alongside the Congress, CM Yadav will also inaugurate the automation of the Varahamihira Astronomical Observatory. This groundbreaking upgrade allows citizens to access the observatory’s telescope remotely, enhancing Madhya Pradesh’s reputation in the fields of science and astronomy.

CM Yadav said, “The event is a platform to enhance children’s interest in science and motivate the new generation in the field of innovation. Madhya Pradesh is proud to host the national-level Science Congress.

The event will witness the participation of more than 700 young scientists from across the country, accompanied by their teachers and mentors.

Adding to its international appeal, students from Gulf countries, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, will also be part of the programme.

The theme for this year’s Congress is divided into five sub-themes: understanding ecosystems, promoting nutrition and health, ecological approaches for self-reliance, technological innovations, and socio-cultural practices.

The initiative, launched in 1993, is organized by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It provides children aged 10 to 17 years a platform to explore and showcase their scientific potential.

The Congress will host over 20 technical sessions, workshops, exhibitions, and engaging science-based activities, including; the Chandrayaan exhibition, water rocketry, environmental and mathematical ladder games, hydroponics workshop, cheetah and biology exhibitions, safety from lightning demonstrations, scientific awareness through folk songs.

Eminent scientists, including Dr Chetan Solanki (IIT Mumbai), Dr Nand Kumar (AIIMS Delhi), and Dr Chaitanya Puri (IISER Pune), will engage in face-to-face interactions with students, providing insights into their work and inspiring the next generation of innovators.