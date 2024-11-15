‘MP to celebrate tribal icon Birsa Munda’s legacy with statewide events’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the state government will observe the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda across the state on November 15.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the two museums constructed to pay tribute to the tribal freedom fighters in the state, and the grand events will also be held in Dhar and Shahdol districts to mark the Birsa Munda’s Jayanti.

“PM Modi’s announcement to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti draws attention to history, in which the tribal icon stood up from Bihar-Jharkhand and established a strong resistance in our society against the British,” Yadav said.

The movement that Birsa Munda started from the tribal area ultimately forced the British to leave India, he also said.

“The state government will observe the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who attained the status of God due to his struggles,” Yadav added.

The CM further highlighted the programmes being held to mark the occasion and urged the public to join hands in making it successful. He also requested to bring forward all the aspects of the freedom fighter that strengthened the freedom movement.

“We are organising two major events in Dhar and Shahdol districts while the programmes will also be held at all places across the state,” the CM further added.

From Bihar’s Jamui, where PM Modi is set to attend the Tribal Pride Day, will virtually dedicate museums of tribal freedom fighters Badal Bhoi in Chhindwara, and Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah in Jabalpur.

The hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, Birsa Munda played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as ‘Ulgulan’ (the rebellion) against British rule.