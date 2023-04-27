MP to celebrate centenary episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ across the state

On the occasion of the 100th episode of Prime

Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat (MKB)’ on April 30, marking the broadcast as a celebration, a series of events will

be organised across Madhya Pradesh at the polling booths, wards and panchayats. After becoming PM for the first time, Modi started the radio programme, MKB on October 3, 2014, on All

India Radio. The 100th episode of the programme will be broadcasted on Sunday. In the monthly radio programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts

with the people of the country and abroad. “It is very fortunate that the 100th episode of Pradhan Mantri ji’s MKB will be broadcasted on April 30. PM resides in our minds, resides in the heart of

the country and he talks ‘Man Ki Baat’ with us. It gives us inspiration, leads the way and brings out the good things and guides us”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Chouhan also said that arrangements were being made at 53,000 panchayats’ head quarters, 66,000 polling booths and all wards in the civic bodies across the state to listen to the 100th episode of the programme. The state government will organise the celebration at Panchayat and ward level across the state. Apart from the government’s programmes, the state BJP unit is also going to organise events at a large scale across the state to celebrate the100th episode of the PM’s radio programme. “At every third polling booth of the state, a festival-like programme will be organised, where 100 people and party workers will gather including MPs, MLAs and office bearers who live in the particular booth areas to mark the 100th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat”, Dr Raghvendra Sharma, office secretary of the state BJP unit, told MillenniumPost. “Besides, it has also been ensured that at least 100 programmes are to be organised in every Assembly constituency to listen to the radio address in a festival-like environment. In this regard, letters have been sent to the all-district presidents of the party”, Sharma said. The dignitaries of the booths have also been invited to listen to the MKB”, he also said. Regarding the preparation, a meeting is scheduled at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday in which all district chiefs and in-charges and state-level office bearers have been called, Sharma added. He further added that apart from booths, many mega events will also be organised by the party in the state on this occasion, adding more than 5,000 tribal women will gather in the Jhabua district to listen to the PM’s address, in the tribal-dominated district Barwani a huge programme will also be held and arrangements are being made in universities and colleges for the stu- dents to listening to the radio programme.