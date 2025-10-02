MP to build access-controlled greenfield highways for faster connectivity and economic growth

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is set for a major boost in road infrastructure as the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) spearheads a series of greenfield highway projects aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and accelerating economic activity across the state.

Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s leadership, the state is set to develop its first access-controlled greenfield highways. “Two flagship projects include the 48.10-km Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Highway and the 98.41-km Ujjain–Jaora Greenfield Highway. Both will be four-lane corridors with provisions for future expansion, modern safety features, and smart traffic management systems,” an MPRDC official said.

“Tenders have already been invited for these projects, and the execution agency will be finalised within the next fifteen days,” the official said.

The Indore–Ujjain and Ujjain–Jaora stretches, in particular, are anticipated to ease congestion and cut travel time ahead of Ujjain Simhastha in 2028.

“Eco-friendly practices and sustainable construction methods will be employed, including the use of high-quality materials such as Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC), glass fibre, geopolymer, and cold mix technology, targeting zero-carbon footprint projects. Our focus will be on promoting green energy during both construction and operations,” Bharat Yadav, Managing Director, MPRDC, told Millennium Post.

The initiative is expected to provide safe, durable road infrastructure, benefiting rural populations and ensuring high-quality services through advanced technologies. MPRDC plans to use innovations, including automated guided machinery, pre-cast technology, road master plans, RAMS, digital project management platforms, and IRC/IBC standards to enhance road safety and quality.

Unlike conventional road upgrades, greenfield highways are built on new alignments, bypassing densely populated areas to minimise disruption to existing routes. This approach ensures faster execution, modern design standards, and improved connectivity for both logistics and passenger traffic.

Among other notable projects is the 9.1-km Raisen–Rahatgarh elevated road over dam backwaters, an engineering feat that will serve as a vital transport link and a scenic route for travellers.

Advanced planning and monitoring technologies, such as the GIS-based Road Asset Management System (RAMS) and Integrated Project Management System (IPMS), are being used for real-time data collection, transparency, and efficient resource utilisation. Sustainability remains a core focus, with low-carbon construction practices and environmentally conscious designs reducing emissions while enhancing road durability.

The projects are expected to have a multiplier effect on MP’s economy. Improved connectivity will strengthen industrial corridors, facilitate agricultural transport, promote tourism, and attract investment.