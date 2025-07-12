MP to build 10 Smart Cities on Guj’s GIFT City lines, 10L homes: CM Yadav at Growth Conclave

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the real estate sector has become one of the most progressive sectors in India and plays a key role in nation-building.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave 2025 in Indore, the cleanest city, he announced an ambitious plan to construct 10 lakh new houses across the state and develop 10 smart cities on the lines of Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City).

CM Yadav highlighted that the real estate sector, which earlier contributed just 3 per cent to the national GDP, now contributes 8.5 per cent. “We will continue to organise such conclaves in major cities to promote housing and prosperity in urban life,” he said.

The conclave attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 30,000 crore across various sectors, including real estate, hospitality, IT, renewable energy, and education, potentially generating over 15,000 new jobs in the state. The highest investment commitment came in the industrial sector at Rs 12,473 crore, followed by Rs 3,344 crore in hospitality, Rs 1,812 crore in real estate, and Rs 500 crore in renewable energy.

Yadav launched development projects worth Rs 12,360 crore, including Rs 5,454 crore for water supply, sewage, sanitation, and infrastructure. Under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban), over Rs 2,799 crore in grants were distributed to 65,044 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said transportation infrastructure was a priority, with rapid execution of metro projects in Bhopal and Indore, and multimodal transport hubs being developed in Jabalpur and Gwalior. A total of 582 electric buses will be deployed across six cities under the PM e-Bus Scheme, he said.

Several key MoUs were signed, including between the state government and BISAG-N for integrating urban tech, HUDCO for housing infrastructure, and IIM Indore for the Simhastha 2028 action plan.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said a futuristic master plan for cities is being prepared to meet infrastructure needs for the next 25 years.

Special sessions on themes like urban tech, urban mobility, and sustainable infrastructure were held, along with an Urban Development Expo showcasing key achievements and future plans.

The event was attended by Ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Pratima Bagri, MPs, MLAs, ACS (UD&H) Sanjay Dubey, PS (Industry) Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Commissioner (UADD) Sanket Bhondve and prominent industry leaders.