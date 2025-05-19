MP steps up further on solar: CM Mohan Yadav unveils plant, aligned with PM Modi’s green push

bhopal: Strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s role in India’s clean energy transition, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday virtually inaugurated a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Neemuch.

Developed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the project marks a key advancement in the state’s solar journey and reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision for a green energy future.

The plant underscores the state’s push for renewable energy and urban self-reliance. The electricity generated will power Bhopal’s water supply system, cutting down reliance on conventional sources and reducing operational costs.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s green energy vision of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, contributing to India’s broader shift toward sustainable development.

CM Yadav also laid the foundation stone for Bhoj-Narmada Gateway in a grand function here. The BMC is constructing 9 cultural gateways in memory of great personalities including Raja Bhoj.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that it is essential to connect the present and future generations with our glorious past and provide them with a living experience of our rich cultural consciousness.

Chief Minister Yadav also said, “Establishing a solar power plant by BMC is a concrete step toward energy self-reliance. At the event, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Under CM Yadav’s leadership, we are moving steadily towards self-reliant municipal bodies. The solar plant is a milestone in that journey.”

The plant is expected to offer dual benefits by directly powering the city’s water distribution system, ensuring both economic savings and environmental gains. Madhya Pradesh is intensifying its focus on renewable energy, targeting 50% of its electricity needs through solar by 2030. As of now, it ranks sixth among Indian states with approximately 3.02 GW of installed solar capacity, contributing to India’s 70 GW total.

Major solar initiatives in the state include the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park (750 MW)—India’s first project to achieve grid parity—and the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Park (600 MW), developed by Indore Municipal Corporation on the Narmada River, one of the world’s largest of

its kind. The government is also working to distribute one lakh solar pumps to farmers, promoting energy self-sufficiency in irrigation and reducing reliance on conventional power sources. The state Cabinet has recently approved the Morena Solar Park, which will feature integrated energy storage systems to ensure stable power even during non-solar hours.