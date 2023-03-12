MP Speaker Girish Gautam addresses his counterparts from other state Assemblies

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam has addressed a meeting of his counterparts of the several Assemblies of the states, held to organise a National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLCB) from across the country, in Mumbai.



Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar chaired the meeting which was held in Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, to review the preparations for the legislators’ conference. The Speakers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Haryana, and Maharashtra including the MP took part in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Speaker Gautam said that when people from different regions would sit together and share their ideas, the vision of ‘One India’ would come true. He said that efforts were being made to ensure the maximum participation of MLAs of the MP Assembly at the conference. Gautam urged the members present in the meeting to ensure the presence of maximum numbers of the MLAs and MLCs from their respective Assemblies.

The NLCB will be held in Mumbai from June 15-18, the four-day conference will be sponsored by MIT Pune and Bhartya Chhatra Sansad. Apart from legislators, current and former Lok Sabha Speakers will participate in the conference.

Gautam shared that more than four thousand legislator members of Assemblies and Councils across the country are likely to participate in the conference.

During the conference, major issues will be discussed and parallel sessions will be held on many important issues related to the legislature. The conference is being organised by MIT Pune.

For the first time, the conference is going to organise where an avenue will be got, where the legislators from across the country will gather and exchange ideas.