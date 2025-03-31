MP: Smoke engulfs rear coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express after fire, doused; no one hurt

Bhopal: The rear coach of the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express was engulfed in heavy smoke after a fire on Monday evening between Khandwa and Itarsi (( railway section of Bhopal division)) in Madhya Pradesh, though no one was hurt as it was empty, an official said.

It was doused at 5:15pm and the train departed on its onward journey at 5:20pm, West Central Railway (WCR) chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

"It was not fire but smoke emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach of the train," he informed from Jabalpur, where WCR is headquartered.

Photographs circulating on social media showed some fire amid heavy smoke billowing out of the coach.

"Smoke started emanating from the last carriage of the train between Dharmkundi and Dularia stations as it was about to reach Itarsi junction. The affected coach was detached from the train and the fire was extinguished. The train then departed for its next destination," WCR's Bhopal PRO Naval Agrawal told PTI.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, he added.