MP: Six-term Congress MLA Ramniwas joins BJP

Bhopal: In a series of suffering setbacks to Congress, its six-time MLA Ramniwas Rawat joined BJP on Tuesday, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s joining cell convenor Narottam Mishra. The latest blow to Congress comes just after a day its candidate Akshay Kanti Bom from the Indore seat withdrew his nomination from the ongoing election fray and joined the BJP. Rawat, who currently represents the Vijaypur Assembly constituency in the State Vidhan Sabha, served as a Minister in the Digvijay Singh-led Congress government. He has won six elections as an MLA from the same seat on a Congress ticket. He was previously the working president of the MP Congress. Notably, Rawat’s defection came while Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi was on a visit to the state on Tuesday.

