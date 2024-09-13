MP: Seven killed in wall collapse after heavy rains

Datia (MP): Seven persons were killed when an old wall adjacent to a house collapsed on Thursday due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia town, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4 am in Khalkapura area. The wall situated adjacent to a house fell over it, trapping nine persons under the debris.

Seven persons were killed and two others rescued, Datia Collector Sandeep Makin said. Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the victims, the official said.