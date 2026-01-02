MP sets agriculture agenda for ‘26

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday released the Madhya Pradesh government’s calendar for 2026, themed ‘Prosperous Farmers – Prosperous State’, highlighting the state’s focus on farmers’ welfare and agriculture-led growth.

Releasing the calendar at the CM’s residence, Yadav praised its colourful design and thematic content. He also released the 2026 government diary, sheet calendar and notebook.

The Chief Minister has declared 2026 as the year of “Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development”. He said strengthening farmers and improving their economic condition is a key responsibility of the state government, noting that agriculture plays a vital role in poverty alleviation, employment generation and youth self-reliance. He added that the government’s focus would be on agriculture and allied sectors, job creation and rural empowerment.

Beyond the goal of doubling farmers’ income, the state aims to make agriculture profitable, sustainable and technology-driven, positioning it as a strong employment generator through a self-reliant rural economy, empowered farmers, advanced agricultural practices and robust market linkages.

Commissioner of Public Relations Deepak Saxena and Secretary to the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Walimbe, who also holds additional charge as Controller of Government Press, were present on the occasion. The calendar features pictorial depictions of the state’s key initiatives, achievements and future goals across its 12 monthly pages, with each month highlighting priorities related to agriculture, allied sectors and rural development.

The January page highlights the foundation stone-laying of the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park at Dhar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yadav, while February focuses on the state’s push to emerge as a dairy hub, showcasing the cooperative agreement between the National Dairy Development Board and the state government. Other months depict initiatives ranging from river-linking projects, women’s participation in agriculture, fisheries development and irrigation expansion to water conservation, housing schemes and crop loss support for farmers.