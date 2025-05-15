MP secures Rs 7,935 cr in deals at Bengaluru Roadshow, CM pushes industry reforms

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 7,935 crore during an interactive session in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which is expected to generate nearly 18,975 new jobs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state’s emergence as a preferred industrial destination and invited investors to “stay for good” once they experience MP’s industry-friendly environment.

Speaking at the roadshow, Yadav said all districts now have dedicated industry cells and 18 new sector-specific policies have been launched to promote investment. He emphasised the effectiveness of the single-window clearance system and added that the government had already disbursed Rs 5,260 crore in industrial incentives for FY 2024–25.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Perform, Reform, Transform,’ MP is fast becoming a hub of industrial and technological growth,” CM Yadav said. He added that the Global Investors Summit and national roadshows have created effective platforms for investor engagement.

“MP is not just making announcements—it is delivering results,” said CM Yadav.

A major highlight was the formal land allotment to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for a Rs 1,800 crore rail coach manufacturing unit in Raisen district. The foundation stone will be laid within a month. The Chief Minister also shared plans for projects like the PM MITRA Textile Park in Dhar and new IT hubs in Indore, Rewa, and Ujjain.

The CM reiterated that administrative procedures in MP have become more transparent and efficient with the implementation of the Integrated ‘Single Window System’ and the Jan Vishwas Act.

During the event, top industry figures, including executives from Oracle, Hindustan Coca-Cola, BEML, ANSR, and LAPP India lauded MP’s industrial infrastructure and government support. Over 250 industry representatives attended the session.

Highlighting MP’s tourism potential, the state also promoted its newly launched Tourism Policy 2025 and announced the upcoming Spiritual and Wellness Summit in Ujjain on June 5.