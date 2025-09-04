MP: Second baby dies after rat bite at Indore govt hospital

Indore: A second newborn girl who had been bitten by a rat at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here died on Wednesday with the administration claiming the cause of death was blood infection and not the rat bite.

The baby’s body was handed over to the family without post-mortem as per the wishes of her relatives, said a senior hospital official.

Amid the uproar over the death of two newborn girls after rat attack, the decision not to conduct an autopsy raised questions.

So far, action has been taken against nearly half a dozen staffers of the hospital, affiliated to the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, and a show cause notice has been issued to the head of the paediatric surgery department for alleged negligence, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters here that he had spoken to the Health minister, Principal Secretary of the Health Department and Indore District Magistrate, and directed them to take appropriate action.