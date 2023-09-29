MP: Sagar Smart City gets third-best mobility award in the country

BHOPAL: The Sagar Smart City of Madhya Pradesh has been awarded among the top three smart cities in the country for its outstanding performance in the mobility category during the India Smart Cities Conclave (ISCC)-2023 held in Indore.



In the presence of President Draupadi Murmu, Executive Director of the Sagar Smart City and Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Sagar Chandra Shekhar

Shukla, received the award from Union Housing and Urban Affairs (H&UA) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the conclave.

The secretary and chief financial officer of the Sagar Smart City Limited Rajat Gupta and Akanksha Juneja respectively were present while receiving the award.

The ISCC-2023 was organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, the cleanest and smartest city in the country, on September 26-27.

The Sagar Smart City has bagged third position in the country in the recently declared ranking for improving traffic system and road safety in the city under the Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS).

Sagar is the home turf of MP Urban Development and Housing (UD&H) Minister Bhupendra Singh who also received the best state award on behalf of the state government during the conclave.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union MoS for H&UA were present on this occasion. Principal Secretary of UD&H Neeraj Mandloi and UADD Commissioner Bharat Yadav were present during the two-day event.

On this achievement, the ED of the Sagar Smart City said that it is an outcome of the collective efforts of the team of the Smart City and its credit goes to them and the citizens of the city.

After launching the ITMS project, several benefits have been witnessed in the city in crime detection and resolution, support in accident case reduction, finding stolen vehicles and duplicate registration numbers and detection of missing persons etc, he said.