MP: Rs 1,000 cr mega unit ‘bhumi pujan’ signals progress in CM Yadav’s industrial growth initiative

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ for a Rs 1,000 crore modern mega industrial unit in the Malanpur industrial area, located in the Chambal region of the state.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for seven new industrial units at the Gwalior Readymade Garment Park and eleven units at Piparsena in Morena district in the region.

Addressing the gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony, CM Yadav praised the Chambal region, describing it as a rising industrial hub. He stated, “Chambal is writing a golden chapter in the state’s industrial development.”

The ground-breaking of the mega unit, Elixir Industries, marks a significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth, building on the momentum from the recently held Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on February 24-25.

CM Yadav had earlier declared 2025 as the “Investment and Employment Year” for the state. Through initiatives like the GIS, Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs), and roadshows, the state has attracted investment proposals amounting to approximately Rs 30.77 lakh crore.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the first state in the country to undertake inclusive and balanced development through the RICs, ensuring that industrial growth reaches all regions. These conclaves have effectively highlighted the potential of different regions to investors, with a focus on creating local job opportunities.

Emphasising the transformation of Chambal, once known for its rugged terrain and historical legacy, CM Yadav noted that it is now becoming a prominent centre of industrial progress.

The CM attributed this change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the proactive measures taken by the state government to attract large-scale investments.

CM Yadav added, “Numerous industries are now being established in the Chambal-Gwalior region, generating employment opportunities for the local youth and contributing to the state’s growing economy.”

He also highlighted the fertility of the Chambal region, noting that it is not only fertile for agriculture but is now proving to be equally fertile for industrial investment.

The mega unit is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, with the facility set to manufacture MDF, plywood, and other value-added products. This will help support agro-based industries and promote environmental sustainability.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to accelerating industrial development, CM Yadav emphasised the state’s investor-friendly policies and the success of the GIS, RICs and Roadshows. He stressed that Madhya Pradesh is attracting both domestic and international investors, leading to the rapid establishment of industrial units throughout the state.

“The establishment of industries in the Gwalior-Chambal division is providing improved employment opportunities for youth and strengthening the state’s position as an investment-friendly destination,” he concluded.

The development of the mega unit is seen as a historic step in transforming Madhya Pradesh’s industrial landscape. This initiative signals a clear progression in CM Yadav’s vision for industrial growth across the state.