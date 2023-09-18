MP rolls out housing scheme for economically weak women

BHOPAL: Taking another step to empower women, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rolled out the ‘CM Ladli Behna Housing Scheme (CM LBHS)’ in Bhopal on Sunday.



The CM LBHS aims to provide pucca houses to those families who were left out of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes for some reasons. More than 4.75 Lakh women will get the benefit under the scheme.

The scheme is an expansion of the ongoing CM Chouhan’s flagship scheme, Ladli Behna Yojana in which more than 1.31 crore women of economically weaker sections are receiving a cash allowance of Rs 1250 per month. The CM has also announced that the amount will be increased gradually to Rs 3000.

CM Chouhan launched the scheme by filling out a form for a woman beneficiary at the inaugural function of the scheme. The facility of submitting the forms for getting benefits under the scheme will be available till October 5.

“It is another initiation towards the revolution of women’s empowerment. My life’s aim is to change the life of my sisters, eradicating difficulties and troubles and bringing happiness”, CM Chouhan said while addressing the gathering on this occasion.

“I am not running a government, but rather a family. Discharging the duty of the chief of the family, I have decided to provide a pucca house for each poor family. So, this scheme has been launched”, the CM said.

Under the CM LBHS, the people whose applications have been automatically rejected on the MIS portal of the Government of India will be covered. The families not included in the list of Social, Economic and Caste Census 2011 and Awas Plus and who have not received the benefit of any housing scheme of the Centre or state will also be included, under the scheme.

The scheme will cover those families who live in kutcha houses, do not own a four-wheeler, and do not have any family members in government service. Besides, the monthly income of the applicants should be Rs 12,000 or less, and no family member should be an income taxpayer, have 2.5 acres or less irrigated land or less than 5-acre non-irrigated farmland.