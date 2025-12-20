MP ramps up infrastructure, from expressways to Singhastha-2028 works

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has drawn up a clear, robust and forward-looking roadmap to build a “Developed MP” in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat–2047 vision, Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh has said.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday, Singh said that since the formation of the state government in December 2023, infrastructure development has been a key priority.

He said regular reviews and guidance by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have significantly improved execution capacity, construction quality and project monitoring within the department and its corporations such as MPRDC and MPBDC.

The minister stated that the department has emerged as a leading model in the country through faster execution, technology-driven systems, transparency, environmental safeguards and strict quality control.

He highlighted initiatives such as the “Lokpath” mobile app for time-bound road repairs, end-to-end online project management, digital asset mapping, eco-friendly construction practices, improved tender norms and advanced quality monitoring, stating that the department’s renewed work culture reflects the spirit of “Lok Nirman Se Lok Kalyan”.

Singh said Madhya Pradesh today has a road network of nearly 4.2 lakh km, including 6,000 km of four-lane roads, while nearly 13,000 km are double-lane.

Highlighting the achievements of the last two years, the minister said that in 2024–25 alone, roads spanning nearly 10,000 km were completed, while 739 government buildings were constructed.

He said that large-scale projects worth over Rs 5,600 crore, including elevated corridors, high-level bridges and 111 railway overbridges, are currently under construction across the state.

Through the MPRDC (Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation), high-speed connectivity projects worth Rs 9,644 crore, including the Ujjain–Jawra Expressway and the Indore–Ujjain greenfield and upgraded corridors, are also progressing rapidly.

Referring to externally aided projects, the minister said road construction covering 1,141 km is underway with support from multilateral agencies such as the New Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Singh also said that extensive infrastructure works are being undertaken in preparation for Singhastha 2028.

Under this, the PWD is executing 64 projects at a total cost of Rs 13,274 crore to strengthen road

connectivity and supporting infrastructure in and around Ujjain.

The minister said the state has signed an MoU worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the NHAI for highway projects.

Looking ahead, Singh said six major expressways and development corridors spanning 3,368 km, with an investment of Rs 36,483 crore, are targeted for completion by June 2028.

During the press conference, PWD Principal Secretary Sukhveer Singh, and Managing Directors of MPRDC and MPBDC, Bharat Yadav and Sibi Chakravarthy, respectively, were present.