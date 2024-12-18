MP, Rajasthan and Centre sign pact for PKC river linking project in presence of PM Modi

Bhopal: In In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government signed a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Rajasthan government and the Centre for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river-linking project on Tuesday in Jaipur.

Addressing the pact ceremony, PM Modi said the PKC river link project will transform both into “Sujalam-Sufalam” states, ensuring abundant water for irrigation, and drinking purposes. He stated that the project will pave the way for not only water management but also for job opportunities.

“This agreement is not ordinary but a historic milestone that will be remembered for decades to come”, PM Modi said. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed ahead of schedule.

The event saw the participation of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

On this occasion, PM Modi, MP CM Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Sharma poured the water from the trio rivers into a ceremonial urn.

Recalling former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said, “he had envisioned the interlinking of rivers, which is going to be realised today.”

The project will interlink the Chambal River with its tributaries—Parvati and Kalisindh.

“The BJP’s “double-engine governments” are becoming a symbol of good governance. Whatever resolutions the BJP takes, it makes sincere efforts to fulfil them”, PM Modi said.

“Today, the people of the country are saying that the BJP is a guarantee of good governance. That is why the BJP continues to receive massive public support, one election after another.

Key highlights of the project: The PKC is estimated to cost Rs 72,000 crore, with Rs 35,000 crore allocated for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 37,000 crore for Rajasthan. Under the Central scheme, 90% of the cost will be borne by the Central Government, and 10% will be contributed by the respective states.

The project includes a total water storage capacity of 1,908.83 million cubic meters, with 172 million cubic meters of water reserved for drinking and industrial use. Additionally, the project involves the construction of 21 dams and barrages to facilitate efficient water management.

The project will provide drinking water and irrigation facilities to western Madhya Pradesh, benefiting districts like Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Agar, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Shajapur, Rajgarh, and Sehore. It will cover 6,13,520 hectares of farmland in the Malwa and Chambal regions, supply drinking water to 40 lakh people in 3,217 villages, and modernize the 60-year-old Chambal Right Main Canal and its distribution system to ensure adequate water for farmers in the Chambal area.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav described the day as historic and thanked PM Modi for fulfilling a 20-year-old dream. He referred to the Prime Minister as the ‘modern-day Bhagirath’ for bringing this transformative project to life and delivering a remarkable gift to both states.

CM Yadav underscored that the project will resolve water issues in western Madhya Pradesh, ensuring a steady supply for drinking and irrigation, while unlocking new opportunities for growth in the region.