MP, Raj natural economic partners, says CM Yadav, woos Jaipur investors

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday described MP and Rajasthan as “twin states” with deep cultural, social and emerging economic linkages, urging investors in Jaipur to explore expanding their footprint in MP.

Addressing an interactive session on “Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh”, Yadav said the two states complement each other economically—Rajasthan’s strength in textiles and gems and jewellery, combined with MP’s organic cotton production, textile parks and robust manufacturing ecosystem, can create a strong value chain.

Highlighting infrastructure collaboration, he said work is progressing rapidly on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river interlinking project. “This project will transform the region’s future,” he said, adding that traditional “roti-beti” ties between the states are now being strengthened by water-sharing cooperation.

Pitching MP as an emerging investment hub, the Chief Minister said the state has rolled out 26 new industrial policies and is working on policies for emerging sectors like space and artificial intelligence. He underlined that MP is a power-surplus state and is positioning itself as a “green, clean and solar energy capital,” offering competitive electricity tariffs.

Yadav said the government has earmarked Rs 6,104 crore for industrial promotion and Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure development, while its single-window clearance system—Invest MP 3.0—has streamlined approvals. Incentives, including capital subsidies, are being extended across sectors such as textiles, tourism, healthcare and manufacturing.

He also highlighted initiatives in medical education, dairy development, mining and aviation, including viability gap funding for air services and expansion of helicopter connectivity to boost tourism.

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh gave a presentation on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. MPIDC Managing Director Chandramouli Shukla was also present at the event.

Industry representatives noted that MP offers abundant land, improved ease of doing business and growing infrastructure, making it attractive for investors. Industry leaders shared positive experiences of investing in the state, particularly in renewable energy and manufacturing.

Yadav also held one-on-one meetings with industrialists, inviting them to invest in what he called the “heart of India,” promising policy support, incentives and a stable business environment.