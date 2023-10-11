MP: Rahul attacks BJP govt over farmer suicides, VYAPAM scam

BHOPAL: Reiterating the demand to conduct the cast census, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the ruling party that in the laboratory of BJP-RSS, Madhya Pradesh, the deceased are being treated and their money is being stolen.



Gandhi was addressing a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the Beohari constituency of Shahdol district in the state. The Assembly polls are to be scheduled on November 17 in the state.

Terming the caste census an X-ray, Congress leader Gandhi said, “We will force the central government to conduct a caste-based census come what may. It is necessary to find out the truth about the Backward Classes, Dalit and Tribals.”

“What rights should be given to Adivasis today? What part should be given to the OBC and ST categories? This is the question in front of the country and that is why we are talking about the caste census. We will get it done”, the Lok Sabha MP from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala, Gandhi also said.

Gandhi’s poll rally comes a day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the five states including Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The polls will be conducted in the state in a single phase for the 230-membered state Assembly.

Citing Lal Krishna Advani’s book, Gandhi said that the original laboratory of BJP-RSS is not in Gujarat, but in Madhya Pradesh, in the BJP’s laboratory, the deceased are being treated and their money is being stolen. He targeted the ruling BJP, saying three farmers commit suicide daily in the state.

“BJP’s laboratory, the dead are treated and their money is stolen. This doesn’t happen anywhere else in India but in Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi also said.

“The future of 1 crore youths is being ruined in the VYAPAM scam. Forty people were killed. MBBS seats are sold and Rs 15 lakh has to be given to become a registrar, but they (BJP) don’t stop there. In the BJP’s laboratory, 18,000 farmers have died by suicide in 18 years,” the Congress leader attacked the ruling BJP over corruption.

“In BJP’s laboratory, their leaders urinate on Adivasis. Did this mean Advani ji? when he said that a BJP-RSS laboratory will be built in Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi further said.

Congress leader Gandhi promised that the first thing the Congress would do is to conduct the caste census if voted to power. He also reiterated the promises of a monthly 1,500 cash allowance to women.

Addressing the gathering, former CM Kamal Nath said that the future of MP is in your hands, wandering youth is our biggest challenge.