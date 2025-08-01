MP pushing for textile investment, offers policy boost, global outreach

New Delhi: While addressing the BSL Global Outreach Summit held at Bharat Mandapam during his visit to New Delhi, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is committed to becoming a textile manufacturing hub, leveraging its position as India’s largest producer of high-quality cotton. Highlighting the state’s efforts to promote yarn, fabric, and ready-made garment industries, Yadav said MP has initiated one-on-one meetings with prominent textile industrialists and facilitated global buyer-seller interactions.

He noted that under the “Ease of Doing Business,” 42 outdated laws have been scrapped and industrial permits reduced from 29 to 10. The state is offering land, electricity, and water at concessional rates, with direct benefit transfer (DBT)

for incentives.