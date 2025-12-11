MP pushes high-speed multi-lane greenfield corridors for rapid connectivity, growth

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is set for a major leap in connectivity infrastructure with the state government announcing an expansive network of 6-lane and 4-lane greenfield corridors designed to seamlessly link industrial clusters, agricultural mandis, logistics hubs and major urban centres.

Chairing a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said roads must be seen not merely as transport routes but as the basis of economic growth, employment, healthcare access and socio-cultural progress.

Ensuring quality, transparency and innovation within strict timelines remains the government’s foremost priority, he said, while appreciating the department’s efforts in realising the vision of “Lok Nirman se Lok Kalyan.”

The CM instructed officials to enhance highway density in metropolitan and adjoining regions and prepare proposals based on a vision document incorporating local needs. Jabalpur and Gwalior will soon be declared metropolitan regions, he added.

The PWD has also been asked to align with the state’s upcoming integrated urban development policy, adopt green building norms and maintain environmental sensitivity in all works.

Reviewing Simhastha-2028 preparations, the CM directed that all 52 major works worth Rs 12,000 crore be completed by June 2027. He also stressed incorporating flyovers, underpasses and service lanes in upcoming expressway designs, particularly benefiting rural areas.

Officials reported effective grievance redressal through the Lokpath App, with 12,166 of 12,212 complaints resolved. Upgrades will soon allow real-time road condition tracking, alternative routes, tourist and medical facility mapping, and toll information.

Over the past two years, MP constructed, upgraded or strengthened 12,000 km of roads, taking the state network to 77,268 km. Key projects completed include Jabalpur’s 6.9-km elevated Damoh Naka–Madan Mahal–Medical Road corridor, Bhopal’s Dr Ambedkar Flyover, three new medical colleges, 136 school buildings and new district court complexes in Gwalior and Rewa.

PWD Principal Secretary Sukhveer Singh briefed the CM on innovations such as PM Gati Shakti–based GIS planning, BISAG-N–enabled timeline monitoring, tree plantation, translocation, Lok Sarovar development and solar energy expansion.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, MPRDC MD Bharat Yadav, MPBDC MD Sibi Chakravarthy and senior officials were present.

MPRDC MD Bharat Yadav presented a detailed overview of the corporation’s infrastructure achievements and innovations over the past two years, along with its roadmap for future projects.