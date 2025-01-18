MP PSC sets record by advertising 5,348 posts in 2024 amid recruitment surge

Bhopal: The 67th annual report of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC), presented to Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday, revealed that a record 6,042 posts were advertised through 104 notifications during 2023-24.

The Governor released the report at Raj Bhavan. PSC chairman Rajesh Lal Mehra, members Krishna Kant Sharma and Narendra Kumar Kothari, and Commission secretary Prabal Sepaha, a 2009 batch IAS officer, were present on the occasion.

According to the report, the Commission issued 34 advertisements for 694 posts during 2023-24 and 70 advertisements for 5,348 posts by December 2024 for various departments. This marked a significant increase in recruitment activity.

While informing the Governor about the report, secretary Sepaha stated that the Commission introduced innovations in evaluation. For the first time, MPPSC implemented on-screen marking for mains exams answer sheets by scanning them, ensuring faster and more accurate results.

The report details the Commission’s activities, including conducting exams and interviews for officer recruitment based on various department requisitions, facilitating promotions, and reviewing departmental inquiries and penalties.

The PSC conducted the preliminary and mains exams for state service, forest and engineering on schedule, addressing backlogs from the COVID-19 period. The report also noted that the 2024 State Service Examination was conducted within the same year.

“The PSC conducted the 2022 State Eligibility Test for 34 subjects, with 102,567 applications and 70,314 candidates appearing, resulting in 4,082 eligibility certificates issued. The 2024 test received 1,021,370 applications, with 69,970 candidates participating.”

The Commission organised 21 examinations during the year, including those for Assistant Registrar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Director (Technical) 2023, Taxation Assistant, Assistant Professor etc., and various departmental exams for posts like Mining Inspector and Assistant Geologist.

The Commission organised interviews for 10,227 candidates in 2023-24 and 3,606 candidates by December 2024. A total of 4,943 candidates were recommended for appointment, with 3,114 candidates selected in 2023-24 and 1,829 in 2024-25.

The Commission continues to uphold integrity, transparency, and confidentiality in all its functions, ensuring the efficient execution of government schemes through the timely appointment of qualified officers,

stated the report..