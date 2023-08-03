MP: Prez attends ‘Unmesh and Utkarsh’ fest

BHOPAL: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a three-day international festival, ‘Unmesh and Utkarsh’ being organised for the first time in the country to express India’s folk and tribes’ culture in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh.



On her arrival at the capital city of the state, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ministers Dr Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh welcomed the President at the airport.

Addressing the inaugural session of the event, President Murmu said that the tribal heritage of MP is extremely rich and most of the tribes reside here.

“We should make efforts collectively to become a partner in the advanced development of the tribal community protecting our culture, ethos, customs and natural environment”, the President said.

The President appealed that talents combined with innovation take India to the pinnacle of overall development. Programmes like ‘Unmesh and Urkarsh’ are logical as well as emotional in this direction, they will create a strong ‘Cultural Eco-System, in which active cooperation of the state government is commendable, she said.

The three days event is being organised at Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal by the Sangeet Natak Academy and the Sahitya Academy, of the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Culture of the state government. For the first time, a national-level festival is being held on India’s folk and tribal expressions.

Murmu said that patriotism and universal brotherhood have always been the ideology of our country, and the whole world is one family. the theme of the G20 Summit-2023, ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’ is an expression of this spirit. The world faces serious challenges and an important contribution of literature and art to developing coordination and mutual understanding among different cultures, the literature empowers the global community, she also said.

The President described that the meaning of Unmesh is the opening of eyes and blossoming of flowers and Utkarsh is a celebration of the progress of tribal society.

She further said that the day India’s tribal communities, about 700 and their twice languages, will be advanced, that day India will be established as a developed nation in the world.

On this occasion, Governor Patel said that creation is created only by the coordination of thought, spirit and self-power, it doesn’t require any resources and its living counterpart is the artistry of the tribal community.

CM Chouhan also addressed the programme and said that Madhya Pradesh is fortunate that we got the privilege of hosting grand and dignified events like the International Literature Festival ‘Unmesh’ and the festival of folk and tribal expressions ‘Utkarsh’. India is a very ancient and great nation, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only building a glorious, prosperous and powerful India but also preserving and promoting our art, culture, traditions, literature and life values,” Chouhan said.