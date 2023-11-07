MP polls: Video on money transactions goes viral, Min’s son registers FIR

MORENA/BHOPAL: A video purportedly showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and a “middleman” talking about several crore rupees went viral on social media amid Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and set the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress on collision course on Monday.



While Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar termed the video as fake and got an FIR registered with the Civil Lines police station, Congress leaders sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate as well as action from the Election Commission of India.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting Assembly polls from Dimni. Incidentally, the issue was highlighted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a poll rally during the day.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.