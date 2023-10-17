MP polls: ‘4,000 people applied for Cong tickets’

Bhopal: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said nearly 4,000 people have applied for poll tickets but all of them cannot get it, and expressed hope that the “disappointed” leaders would work in favour of the party.



The party’s aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice and this process should fit into the caste equation, Nath told reporters in Bhopal.

The Opposition Congress on Sunday issued its first list of 144 candidates, including Nath, for the November 17 elections for 230 Assembly seats in MP.

Nath said the party will declare candidates for the remaining seats in two-three days. Out of the candidates announced so far, 65 are below the age of 50 years and 19 are women, he said.

In response to a question, Nath said, “About 4,000 people have applied for the tickets, but all of them can’t get the ticket...We announced candidates after taking opinions from others. There is hardly any unanimity on such things as all those who applied claim their victory.”