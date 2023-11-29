MP: Police to refer the case to Juvenile Justice Board

INDORE: Police have decided to hand over the case of three students allegedly attacking their grade 4 classmate with a geometry compass more than 100 times at a private school in Indore to the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



Police will also prepare a social background report of the children related to this case and present it before the Juvenile Justice Board along with the victim’s medical examination report and other documents, he said.

Three students allegedly attacked their classmate more than 100 times with a geometry compass during a fight on November 24, inflicting multiple puncture wounds. All of them are below 10 years of age.

However, the exact trigger behind the incident is not known.“The case of alleged attack on a class four student of a private school by his classmate with a geometry compass will be handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar Sharma said.The school is situated in the Aerodrome police station area of the city.