MP Police search Cong MLA’s premises ahead of LS polls; harassment, claims Kamal Nath

Chhindwara (MP): Police and excise personnel searched the residence and other premises of a tribal Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district after receiving a complaint of hoarding of cash and liquor but no such recovery was made, an official said on Monday.

The Opposition Congress, including state unit chief Jitu Patwari and senior leader Kamal Nath, termed it as harassment of its tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey through misuse of power by the BJP government. Superintendent of Police Manoj Khatri said following a complaint about hoarding of cash and liquor, a team of police and excise department personnel searched several places in Rajola Raiyat village on Sunday evening. But, the team returned after not finding anything at those places, he said. Legislator Uikey, who represents Pandhurna (ST) Assembly seat in Chhindwara, said the police and excise team “raided” his house and agricultural fields at around 4 pm on Sunday.

They conducted the raid for three hours, but did not find anything related to elections, he said. “I was campaigning at that time and reached home on getting information but they had completed the action,” Uikey said. “The BJP is desperate due to the fear of defeat and trying to scare a tribal MLA. This is an insult to the tribal community. Tribal people from the area will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” he claimed. MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the administrative officials searched Uikey’s house and farm but returned empty-handed. “This is harassment of the tribal MLA by the BJP and shows dictatorial attitude,” he claimed. Asked about the allegations, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress has a habit of pointing fingers at investigation agencies, which are following rules and regulations.