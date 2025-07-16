MP Police launches statewide anti-drug awareness drive ‘Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched a large-scale public awareness campaign titled “Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori” (say no to drugs), aimed at curbing the rising menace of drug abuse, especially among youth.

The initiative was flagged off at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, by Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, who also released the campaign poster and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s video message.

In his message, CM Yadav called drug addiction a “social evil” that destroys youth, families, and the very fabric of society. “Drug abuse is not only a threat to health but also to social harmony. It is painful to see the increasing trend of substance use among youth—the future of the nation,” he said, urging citizens to support the campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, DGP Makwana said the initiative is being launched under the inspiration of the CM to address this growing crisis. “Drugs hollow out our youth and ruin families. It’s the moral duty of society to protect our children from this threat,” he stated.

The campaign will run till July 30 and feature daily awareness activities across the state. These include radio broadcasts, hoardings at public places, street plays, social media outreach using hashtags like #NashamuktMP and #SayNoToDrugs, and the setup of selfie points to engage the public.

The effort will see participation from departments such as education, health, social justice, and urban development, along with NGOs and religious institutions. Key partners include Brahma Kumaris, Gayatri Parivar, Art of Living, and Alcoholics Anonymous.