MP police gears up for Simhastha 2028 with tech-driven strategy inspired by Prayagraj Kumbh

Bhopal: In preparation for the Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain, the Madhya Pradesh Police has begun intensive planning by adopting best practices from the successful 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

A high-level session, chaired by MP Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, was held at the police headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday. It saw participation from key departments, including intelligence, cyber, railways, communications, planning, and training, with virtual attendance from police units in Ujjain, Indore, and nearby districts.

Senior officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police, led by IG (ATS) Prem Kumar Gautam, delivered a detailed presentation on advanced crowd and security management strategies. The session aimed to equip MP Police with practical, field-tested insights for handling large-scale religious events.

The Prayagraj model showcased the use of AI-enabled traffic systems, drone surveillance, facial recognition, cyber threat monitoring, and real-time behavioural analytics through an advanced CCTV network.

“The success of the Prayagraj Kumbh has given us a solid blueprint. We aim to implement AI, data analytics, and integrated surveillance to manage Simhastha 2028 with precision and professionalism,” said DGP Makwana.

Pilgrim-centric strategies discussed include GPS-tracked shuttles, e-rickshaws, route guidance apps, Seva Kendras, biometric registration, and lost-and-found booths. A multi-agency security framework involving ATS and national intelligence bodies will form the backbone of threat management.

DGP Makwana emphasised that Simhastha 2028 will not only be a spiritual gathering but a showcase of Madhya Pradesh’s administrative and technological capabilities.

The collaboration with UP Police marks a key knowledge-sharing milestone as MP Police sets out on a five-year roadmap to host one of the world’s largest religious congregations with efficiency and innovation.