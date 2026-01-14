MP: Over 10K youths secure jobs at Rojgar Mela

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s drive to provide employment opportunities to youths at the regional level gained momentum on Monday as more than 10,000 young jobseekers secured placements in a single day at the Yuva Sangam Rojgar Mela-2026 held in Sarangpur, Rajgarh district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who addressed the event virtually from Bhopal, said the state government is committed to linking youths with employment-oriented initiatives in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive growth driven by jobs and entrepreneurship. He said job fairs are being organised across different regions of the state to ensure that youths can access employment opportunities with national and international companies closer to their homes.

Youths from Shajapur, Sehore, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Bhopal and Guna districts participated in the job fair, which is a major step towards decentralised employment generation, Skill Development and Employment Minister Dr Gautam Tetwal told Millennium Post. “More than 151 companies took part in the event, offering jobs across sectors such as finance, sales, marketing, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, software, digital marketing and quality management,” Tetwal said.

To improve employability, the state government organised preparatory workshops in colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutions, aligning candidates’ skills with industry requirements, he added. Companies expressed willingness to recruit candidates for over 16,000 positions, including more than 3,000 posts for women.

Minister Tetwal said the fair set a new benchmark in the state. Of the nearly 35,000 youths who registered for the fair, over 10,112 secured jobs in a single day, the highest number achieved at any job fair in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Tetwal said that during the current financial year, as many as 626 job fairs have been organised across the state, helping around 1.02 lakh youths find employment. He added that leading companies such as Tata, Mahindra, Kirloskar, Tesla, Eicher, Paytm, Pratibha Syntex and Motherson participated in the fair.