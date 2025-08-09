MP: One crore saplings targeted as state turns to greening under ‘Urban Forestry’ vertical

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has rolled out an ambitious urban forestry drive aimed at planting one crore saplings, transforming its cities into greener, more climate-resilient spaces.

The initiative, part of the ‘Amrit Harit Maha Abhiyan’, is being implemented under the Urban Forestry vertical of the Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD).

Commissioner UADD Sanket Bhondve, a 2007-batch IAS officer leading the mission, said the campaign is designed not only to expand green cover but also to boost biodiversity and counter the effects of climate change in urban areas. “This is a structured push under our Urban Forestry vertical, combining professional planning with public participation,” Bhondve told Millennium Post.

The target is to plant one crore saplings within three years during the rainy season. So far, about 10.60 lakh saplings have been planted across civic bodies in the state.

The movement gained momentum with the launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2’, on World Environment Day this year, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s initiative ‘Ma Ki Bagiya’.

Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has lauded the initiative, describing it as a model for sustainable urban

growth, and is personally monitoring its progress to ensure targets are met on time.

Under the Women for Trees – Amrit Mitra programme, more than 7,000 women volunteers have planted 3.3 lakh saplings across civic bodies, committing to care for them for two years to ensure a high survival rate. The initiative, blending motherhood with environmental stewardship, has given the drive strong emotional traction.

Since the campaign launched on June 13, urban local bodies across all 418 municipal areas have been engaged in plantation and upkeep activities. “Over 2,500 trained nodal officers are overseeing operations, while plantation data is being uploaded to the Union government’s ‘Meri LiFE’ portal for monitoring and transparency,” the Commissioner said.

To sustain the programme, nurseries are being set up at the local level, master trainers prepared, and regular environmental awareness activities conducted in schools and colleges, he said. A state-wide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign is also mobilising citizens of all age groups.

Bhondve said the Urban Forestry vertical ensures each plantation is backed by proper site selection, species planning, and post-plantation care, making the effort both scientific and sustainable.

With its blend of grassroots participation, women-led initiatives, student involvement, and structured execution, Madhya Pradesh’s urban forestry push is set to leave a lasting green imprint on its cities, shaping healthier and more liveable urban environments for future generations.